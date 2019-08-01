Focus on Faith

There was once a member of a church who would say to me when we met, “Gladys, have you heard the word of the Lord today?” He did not mean that I had listened to a radio reading of scripture. He meant had God spoken to my heart, mind and spirit. It is in that spirit that I wish to offer a word from the first chapter of Philippians. Philippians is one of my favorite books in the Bible. It is packed with meaning. “Grace to you, and peace from God our Father, and the Lord Jesus Christ.” I believe this is especially a word for us today.

