Focus on Faith

Martin Luther writes in his treatise, The Freedom of a Christian, “I shall set down the following two propositions concerning the freedom and the bondage of the spirit:

A Christian is a perfectly free Lord of all, subject to none. A Christian is a perfectly dutiful servant of all, subject to all.”

The Bible itself says much the same thing in Galatians 5:13:

“For you were called to freedom, brothers and sisters; only do not use your freedom as an opportunity for self-indulgence, but through love become slaves to one another.”