Focus on Faith

Faith believes in something because it is inspired to that belief by a force or subject outside one’s self. Reason believes in something because it is proven by a logic that is inherent inside a person. Reason can convince people by appealing to an inner, innate means of understanding. In this way reason is universal. Most people, if they have an adequate education, can understand things by reason. Faith is particular. It comes upon people according to the will of God. It is not innate inside a person, but is revealed from outside.

