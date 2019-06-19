Home

Focus on Faith

Wed, 06/19/2019 - 10:03 Casscounty2
Loving our friends, bringing them to Jesus
By: 
Daryl Vermillion

In the 2nd chapter of Mark the Bible recounts a story of some pretty special friends. Four friends to be exact. On this day, Jesus was teaching in a house and a large crowd had gathered to hear him speak. Word of his healing ministry and the miracles he had performed had preceded him, and so many had come  to hear him and to see him as he healed the sick.
In the city of Capernaum, a man who was paralyzed had four friends and word of Jesus’ healings had reached them also. Mark says these four came bearing the paralyzed man, bringing him to Jesus for healing.

  To view more, please log in or subscribe to the digital edition.

Lifestyle

Focus on Faith

In the 2nd chapter of Mark the Bible recounts a story of some pretty special friends. Four friends to be exact.

Focus on Faith
Focus on Faith
Focus on Faith

Advertising

For advertising information contact us

at 217-323-1010

melissa.clements@casscomm.com

Cass County Star Gazette Copyright © 2019

e-Typeservices: Providing technology solutions for community newspapers