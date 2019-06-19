Focus on Faith

In the 2nd chapter of Mark the Bible recounts a story of some pretty special friends. Four friends to be exact. On this day, Jesus was teaching in a house and a large crowd had gathered to hear him speak. Word of his healing ministry and the miracles he had performed had preceded him, and so many had come to hear him and to see him as he healed the sick.

In the city of Capernaum, a man who was paralyzed had four friends and word of Jesus’ healings had reached them also. Mark says these four came bearing the paralyzed man, bringing him to Jesus for healing.

