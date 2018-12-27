Home

Finding the missing piece to life’s puzzle

Thu, 12/27/2018
Focus on Faith
By: 
Jarrett Wells

My youngest son was staring intently at the Nativity set on the altar at our church.
    “Daddy,” he said, “there’s something missing!” He was right. He had noticed the one piece that wasn’t there was the Christ child. I explained to him that we would add that piece on Christmas Eve, to remember the coming of Jesus into the world.

