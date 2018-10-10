Examining the differences of the donkey, the elephant and the Lamb

I’ve been thinking about the language, the currency if you will, of politics. It has to do, almost exclusively, with the marketing of three interrelated commodities: fear, anger, and hate.

Fear is a powerful motivator. It is the engine that drives every single election cycle. <ahref="http://etypeservices.com/Cass%20County%20Star%20GazetteID497/"><spanstyl... 13px; color: rgb(0, 0, 0);">To view more, please log in or subscribe to the digital edition.</span></a></p>