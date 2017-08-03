Home

The first hotel in Beardstown

Wed, 03/08/2017 - 07:56 casscounty2
By: 
Harriet Lee

    You know, not every town in the beginning knows or kept records of their first hotel that was built in their town.
    But from all records that I have found, Thomas Beard built our first hotel here in Beardstown. It seems after he visited the Muscooten Village and met the Indians who lived here, who were part of the Illinois nation of Indians that lived in “Mound” Village along the Illinois River, he decided to stay here. He built his log cabin about where our State Street meets with the river and started his trading with the friendly Indians and also the river travelers.
    I understand he not only had a store, he would put up the travelers overnight. They probably slept on the floor in sleeping bags and possibly near the fireplace on mats.

