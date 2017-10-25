Home

Disappointment at lack of response

Wed, 10/25/2017 - 10:50 casscounty2

Editor:
    I am disappointed but not surprised that the local government officials whom I issued questions to in this forum have chosen not to reply. This raises more questions. Why hasn’t Mayor Harris or a representative of the Cass county board replied? Do they not care? Do they think I’m joking? Are they lazy? Do they have something that they are trying to hide?
    This is an open forum. No reporter is going to twist your words. You can make your own point in your own words. My father was a Cass County Board member for 25 years. Anybody who knew him knows he wouldn’t back down from a challenge.

