A witch’s brew: the draft, corn whiskey, murder

Following Abraham Lincoln’s election and the subsequent secession of 11 states, there sprang an eclectic amalgam of big city bosses, laborers, immigrant groups, farmers, and others who opposed war. Their slogan, “The Constitution as it is, and the Union as it was,” supported the restoration of the pre-secession balance between the industrial North and the agrarian South.

These anti-war agitators became known as "Copperheads." Most likely this label originated with an incident that occurred soon after Lincoln's inauguration. In a post office near the Capitol, a box broke open. Inside were two snakes. On April 10, 1861, the New York Times falsely reported Southerners had sent copperhead snakes as "weapons of war." The story quickly spread across the country amid speculation the box had been sent to the White House in an attempt to assassinate Lincoln.