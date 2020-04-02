Looking to the Past: We’ve faced worse diseases than COVID-19

Over the past three weeks we considered the Spanish flu that took at least 50 million lives around the world, making it the worst pandemic in modern history.

Plagues are as old as man. There was the Athenian plague (430-429 B.C.) and the bubonic plague (541-542). The Black Plague (1347-1351) killed about half of Europe’s people – as many as 80 million people. Many others have ravaged the planet.

Researchers have concluded the 2009 swine flu took the lives of an estimated 284,000 worldwide and more than 12,000 in the U.S. Perhaps you recall Ebola and Sars.

