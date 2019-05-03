Looking to the past

When I read or hear almost breathless reports about electric automobiles, Yogi Berra’s famous comment comes to mind: “It’s like déjà vu all over again.”

This may come as a surprise to those who do not know history, but electrified land transportation first was demonstrated by Thomas Davenport, a self-educated Vermont blacksmith who created the first direct current electric motor in 1834. A year later, he built the first electric vehicle: a model electric locomotive. Power came from a non-rechargeable battery that was connected to the rails by wires. The rails served as the conductors and the power reached the locomotive’s motor through the wheels. Today’s model trains work the same way except the are powered by the grid.

The next big development came from France in 1859. A chemist named Gaston Planté invented the rechargeable lead-acid battery. Another Frenchman, Camille Faure, improved on Planté’s design, leading to the first practical lead-acid batteries by the late 1880s.

