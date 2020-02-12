Looking to the past

George J. Schmitt, born in 1866 to George and Mary Schmitt, grew up in Beardstown at 309 E. Fourth Street.

Young George Schmitt was an ambitious lad who decided to make his future up north in the big city. Making his way to Chicago, he Schmitt planned to become a pharmacist. By the age of 22, he was employed as a pharmacist’s assistant at the Gale and Block Drug Store, located in Chicago’s famed Palmer House. It was there he noticed many customers purchased bottled spring water at the pharmacy along with their medicines.

