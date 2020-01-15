Looking to the Past

“Freedom of speech, freedom of the press, and freedom of religion all have a double aspect – freedom of thought and freedom of action.” – Supreme Court Justice Frank Murphy

Since the adoption of the Bill of Rights, religious freedom has been among the most contentious issues facing American society – an issue that again vexes America. Thomas Jefferson argued for a complete separation of church and state, writing: “Religion is a subject on which I have ever been most scrupulously reserved. I have considered it a matter between every man and his Maker in which no other, and far less the public, had a right to intermeddle.”

To view more, please log in or subscribe to the digital edition.