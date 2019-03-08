Looking to the Past

Few tasks were more tedious than carding wool, a process by which clean but tangled wool was stretched and brushed so it could then be rolled into silvers (rolls) for spinning or weaving.

By 1773, British inventors had mechanized the carding process – creating a machine so successful that its basic design is used to this day. Carding machines soon made it to North America. The first such machine to arrive in what is now Cass County was brought to Princeton (sometimes referred to as “Old Princeton”) in late 1834 by Harvey Beggs and Charles Brady. Princeton was located at the intersection of Little Indian and Burlingame roads.

