Looking to the past

It had been my intention to discuss the so-called Dry Flood of 1943, but that will be delayed until next week.

Last Friday, retired Beardstown attorney L. Milton McClure died at his home in Springfield.

In many ways, Milt was my muse of history. Yes, I know Clio is the Muse of history. She was one of the young, beautiful maidens referred to as the Nine Muses, who were the daughters of the god Zeus and the goddess Mnemosyne.

To view more, please log in or subscribe to the digital edition.