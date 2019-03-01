Looking to the Past

eorge Washington’s Birthday (yes, I know it seems everyone calls it “Presidents’ Day,” but there is no such holiday - look it up) and that sparked conversation about our presidents.

For instance, just who was the first sitting president to ride in a car? That would be William McKinley. However, it was his successor, Theodore Roosevelt, who made the automobile part of his official duties. Roosevelt first rode in a motor car when he visited Hartford, Conn., in 1902. The New York Times reported Roosevelt found riding in the car to be an effective way to shake the greatest number of hands in the shortest length of time.

However, in private Roosevelt was not pleased with the motor car. In a letter to his English friend Charles Hughes, Roosevelt wrote: “Motor cars are a trial, aren’t they? I suppose that ultimately we will get them into their proper place in the scheme of nature, and when by law and custom their use is regulated in proper fashion their objectionable features will probably [text is crossed out] be eliminated; but just at present I regard them as distinct additions to the discomfort of living.”

