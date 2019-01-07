Illinois faces an uncertain future

Just a month ago, Illinois officially marked 200 years of statehood. Perhaps the event escaped your attention.

Well, it was a muted celebration. Understandable for a state that stands at the brink of a total fiscal meltdown –– a meltdown that will leave the taxpayers responsible for paying off the decades of IOUs incurred by the people’s representatives in the Illinois General Assembly.

To view more, please log in or subscribe to the digital edition.