Fibbert McGee & Molly- now that's entertinment

Illinois has produced a fair number of America’s most talented and popular entertainers, among them being Jim Jordan and Marian Driscoll. You know them better as Fibber McGee and his wife Molly.

Jordan was a farm boy. Born on Nov. 16, 1896, he grew up near Peoria. His future wife was the daughter of a coal miner. She was born on Nov. 15, 1898, in Peoria, where she was raised.

To view more, please log in or subscribe to the digital edition.