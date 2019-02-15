Home

Fibbert McGee & Molly- now that's entertinment

Fri, 02/15/2019 - 10:49 Casscounty2
Looking to the past
By: 
Leigh Morris

Illinois has produced a fair number of America’s most talented and popular entertainers, among them being Jim Jordan and Marian Driscoll. You know them better as  Fibber McGee and his wife Molly.
Jordan was a farm boy. Born on Nov. 16, 1896, he grew up near Peoria. His future wife was the daughter of a coal miner. She was born on Nov. 15, 1898, in Peoria, where she was raised.

 

  To view more, please log in or subscribe to the digital edition.

Lifestyle

Focus on Faith

I love this story and have used it often in my preaching. I hope you enjoy it.

Reflecting on the past – looking forward to today
Finding the missing piece to life’s puzzle
Is giving thanks really so rare?

Advertising

For advertising information contact us

at 217-323-1010

melissa.clements@casscomm.com

Cass County Star Gazette Copyright © 2019

e-Typeservices: Providing technology solutions for community newspapers