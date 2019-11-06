Home

Decline and fall of Bishop Hill

Wed, 11/06/2019 - 14:45 Casscounty2
By: 
Leigh Morris

    Following the murder of Bishop Hill founder Erik Janson, his widow gained control of the colony.
    Meanwhile, Janson confidant Jonas Olson was in California on colony business. Upon learning of Janson’s murder, he returned to Bishop Hill. There he found great unhappiness over the fact the colony was being led by a woman. Citing his close relationship with Janson, Olson claimed he should take charge of the colony. Colonist were only too eager to accept Olson’s leadership.

 

