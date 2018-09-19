Columbia: The safest boat on the western waters

With her brother John in tow, 18-year-old Lucille Bruder ran through the streets of Pekin to catch the steamboat Columbia.

Friday, July 5, 1918, had been a perfect summer day and for a few hundred folks from Kingston Mines and Pekin, the evening promised to be even better. An excursion aboard the Co- lumbia would be the big event of the year for the South Side Social Club of Pekin. <ahref="http://etypeservices.com/Cass%20County%20Star%20GazetteID497/"><spanstyl... 13px; color: rgb(0, 0, 0);">To view more, please log in or subscribe to the digital edition.</span></a></p>