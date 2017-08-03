Home

Spanish flu: an unprecedented pandemic

Wed, 03/08/2017 - 07:48 casscounty2
By: 
Leigh Morris

    Though mostly forgotten, the Spanish flu pandemic of 1918 and early 1919 stands unequaled in its global impact by claiming at least 50 million lives, and perhaps as many as 100 million.
    In the U.S., approximately 650,000 died, ten times the number of U.S. soldiers killed in World War I. Factories, stores and businesses were closed for periods of time, resulting in significant economic loss to individuals and businesses alike.

