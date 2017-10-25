Home

Great Peshtigo Fire relief efforts stymied

Wed, 10/25/2017 - 10:49 casscounty2
By: 
Leigh Morris

    Because of its remote location, the Great Peshtigo Fire went almost unnoticed.
    Word of the tragedy did not reach state officials in Madison, the state capital, until Oct. 10, 1871, two days after the devastating fire began. By that time, Wisconsin Governor Lucius Fairchild and other top officials were aboard a relief train headed to aid the victims of the Chicago Fire. Fortunately, Fairchild’s wife, Frances, seized a large quantity of supplies that were to be sent to Chicago and redirected them to Peshtigo.

