Beardstown business appears in national ad

Old magazines and newspapers are really time capsules, freezing forever a moment in time.

Browsing through the April 5, 1958 issue of Saturday Evening Post, the reader finds a reference to Beardstown. Specifically, the Von Fossen Memorial Co. at 112-114 N. State Street was listed in a two-page ad for Stone Eternal Memorials.

A half-page ad for a long-forgotten product urged readers to try “New Fizrin Instant Seltzer” for stomach upsets, headaches, muscular pains and the painful discomforts of colds. The fizzy curative was sold at least into the early 1970s.

