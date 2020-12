Subhead Meat packer’s timely gift eases food pantry’s concerns for Christmas distribution

A JBS employee loads packages of meat on a pallet for delivery to the Cass County Food Pantry for distribution with the pantry’s December food boxes.

Kelly Cagle was nearly at her wits end when she stood in the walk-in cooler at the Cass County Food pantry taking stock of the meat supply there-in. “We literally had about 10 chickens in our freezer and I was wondering ‘What should we do?’” A nearly bare freezer, with little or no meat protein and a Christmas-time food distribution day looming on the horizon added to her anxiety level…