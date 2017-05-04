Home

Thankful for missing the rain

Wed, 04/05/2017 - 09:56 casscounty2
By: 
Kay Brown

    I’m glad we missed the rain today (Sunday). The yard really needed mowing. My youngest did get it mowed after we picked up three acres of limbs and branches; well, he picked up most of them. He said to just leave all the small stuff because he would just run over them with the zero turn, because he was going to sharpen the blades later anyway.
    I just got in from the greenhouse (5:40 p.m.), and thought I’d better knock this out before supper. Doggie had his supper while I was outside, so he’s done for the night. He chews on a toy bone for about 20 minutes and then goes to sleep under my feet. I think he is cleaning his teeth when he does that, but I might be wrong.

