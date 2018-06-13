Plants growing, doing well

When you get older more changes come. This has been another of the those pretty nice weeks. Everything is growing as it should, and time to check on berries to make sure they’re not buggy. The weeds of course have gotten out of hand, and had to be sprayed with safe killer. They were too tall, big and sticky, my one rose bush by the front steps made it.

My daughter lost two rose bushes, her neighbor lost some as well as my friend in Bolligbrook. I don’t know what made mine look like it was dead, but glad it came out of it. That bush was there when we moved here 21 years ago.

The fruit trees look pretty good, but haven’t seen many bees. I hate that I didn’t get flowers planted that the bees, humming birds, and butterflies like. Maybe next year.

The kids are going to put railings on the front porch, so if I want to go out that way I can, or I can sit on the porch – only if we're not having this humid weather, not something I care for.