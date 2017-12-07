Home

Hot weather and hungry beetles

Wed, 07/12/2017 - 10:47 casscounty2
Kay Brown

    Well, I was a little off; the hot weather has hit. The beetles are devouring everything they like, and maybe some things they don’t like.
    My partner, who helps me in the greenhouse and market, told me he has the bags to collect the bugs and then takes them to his pond and the fish love them. He said he goes to the pond on his four-wheeler and when he gets close the fish start boiling the water. They know the noise of the machine means dinner.

  To view more, please log in or subscribe to the digital edition.

Korsmeyer to celebrate 90th birthday in July

    The children and grandchildren of Carnell Korsmeyer invite friends to an observance of her 90th birthday (that occurred on June 14) at the Round House on July 22 from 2 to 4 p.m.

