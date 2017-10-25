Home

Colder temperatures on the way

Wed, 10/25/2017 - 10:51 casscounty2
By: 
Kay Brown

    Well, here we go, into the colder temps. It’s not winter but it sure  is going to feel like it. We did have a pretty good fall, but didn’t have all the color we could have had with more rain.
    I wish I felt more like doing outside work. There is so much to clean up for fall, but I’m not as well as I hope to be yet. I have wanted tulips for several years, but last time I had them, varmints ate the bulbs. It was either moles, voles, or field mice. They don’t like daffodils, so that’s what I have and they are pretty and multiply, but I would like a variety.

Lifestyle

Yates 67th anniversary

    R. C. and Ann Yates celebrated their 67th wedding anniversary at their home on Oct. 8.

Duckwiler anniversary
Hutson wedding held
Bergman birthday
Chambers celebrate anniversary
Wade Reunion

