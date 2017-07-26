Changing insects in the garden

I’ve heard several different stories about the Asian beetles that are eating everything up. The latest story is that the beetles are good predators, and they are eating the small bugs that are on the leaves of the plants and trees. It doesn’t sound unreasonable. I haven’t seen grasshoppers, garden spiders, or praying mantises for several years.

I believe our world as we know it is changing. I think maybe our weather changes might have something to do with what bugs are in the area, or how the birds that eat them are using different migratory routes to find the weather and bugs they want and are used to. I have noticed that some of the birds I used to see aren’t around here anymore. I had a list of 23 different birds 20 years ago, but I don’t see some of them anymore.

