Beyond the Rusty Gate

Whether or not the groundhog saw his shadow this year, I don’t care as long as we have a more natural spring and summer. By the time you read this the groundhog will either be out scampering around or back to sleep in his burrow. Around this time, farmers needed to determine when to plant their crops, so they tried to forecast whether there would be an early spring or a lingering winter. Sunshine on Candlemas, February 2, was said to indicate the return of winter; similarly when the wind is in the east on Candlemas Day, thereby it will stick through the end of May. It was held as a good omen if the day itself was bright and sunny for the snow and frost to continue to the hiring of laborers 6 weeks later. If it was cloudy and dark, warmth and rain would thaw out the fields and have them ready for planting.

