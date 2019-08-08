Behind the Garden Gate

Home

Thu, 08/08/2019 - 12:44 Casscounty2
It sure smells good by the front door
By: 
Kay Brown

    Another nice day, although it did get hot in the late afternoon. My oldest son who lives in Missouri got home for a visit, which turned out to be a lot of work for him. The brothers came over Sunday and smoked a pork loin.  I fixed potatoes in the oven and baked beans. Dessert was strawberry shortcake... good summer fare. We’re watching the country music festival now.

 

    “Your life in Christ makes you strong, and his love comforts you. You have fellowship with the Spirit, and you have kindness and compassion for one another” (Philippians. 2:1 TEV).

 

