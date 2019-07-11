Behind the Garden Gate

Sunday was a nice day. No rain, not hot, just a quiet, pleasant day. I like to watch Dr. Stanley on TV and then Gerald Flurry, who discusses the last book of the Bible. If you don’t know what it is, I challenge you to look it up and read it.

My dog and I have breakfast during the church programs. I know that’s probably objectively wrong to some people, but no disrespect to my Lord. Just my Sunday morning ritual.

