Behind the Garden Gate

Fri, 05/10/2019 - 10:07 Casscounty2
New garden box

It’s 2 p.m. Sunday afternoon and another beautiful day. The sun is shining.
My youngest son is mowing, the dog is napping and I just got in from planting in my new garden box. Youngest son built three in the evening after working a 10-12 hour day, one for his wife, one for me and one for his mother-in-law. What a guy.
I went with my daughter-in-law yesterday to get some plants. It’s hard for me not to be picky or critical about the plants. Raising my own spoiled me. People who bought our plants would tell us how much nicer they were than anywhere else. I miss that.

 

