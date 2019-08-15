Home

Behind the Garden Gate

Thu, 08/15/2019 - 11:18 Casscounty2
Great-grandma again
By: 
Kay Brown

    It sure looks like rain today but it’s afternoon and no moisture yet. That means I had better water the box garden.
    My dog was barking at the front window at 6:00 this morning. Climbing up the front steps was a ground squirrel. Little rodents that look like a fat rat, little furry tail resembles a chipmunk. That’s probably one of the varmints getting in my plants. I have gotten a few small tomatoes, one green pepper and a hot pepper. Not much for all the work.

