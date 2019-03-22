Behind the Garden Gate

Wow. Twenty-six robins were in the tree in the backyard Saturday morning. Do they know something we don’t? I haven’t seen any other signs, but that doesn’t mean they’re not there.

I watch the farm report on Saturday morning, and their meteorologists said there would be more snow, even in the first two weeks of April. That was for our section of the country. It seems with all the trained people and equipment they still don’t get it right. Mother Nature is still in charge.

