Two new COVID cases in Cass

Virginia-The Illinois Department of Public Health confirmed two new cases of COVID-19 in Cass County Friday. The new positives include a male in his 40s and a male in his 60s. Both new cases have been notified and instructed to isolate at home; close contacts have also been notified and instructed to quarantine.

Cass County’s overall COVID-19 case count is now at 477. The active case count is at 20, with 121 individuals on quarantine. The total number recovered is 446, with eleven deceased. One case still remains hospitalized.

Cass County residents should be aware that our region will be seeing increased mitigation measures enacted starting Sunday. These measures are being applied as a result of high positivity rates in the region. Additional measures will affect indoor dining, bars, and other settings where crowds may congregate. Cass County Health Department reminds residents to remain vigilant and reduce Covid-19 spread by maintaining social distance, wearing a mask when in public, washing hands frequently, and staying home if you feel sick.

Details of region 3 mitigation measures can be found at the Department of Commerce website.https://dceocovid19resources.com/assets/Restore-Illinois/COVID-19-Resurgence-Migitations.pdf