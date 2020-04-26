State's COVID-19 cases continue to climb as testing goal hit for third straight day

SPRINGFIELD – The state of Illinois reported 2,126 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday and another 59 deaths.

That brings the total number of confirmed cases of the disease to 43,903 and 1,933 virus-related deaths since the pandemic first appeared in Illinois. The disease has been reported in 96 of the state’s 102 counties.

Gov. JB Pritzker, appearing alone at his daily briefing in Chicago, noted that 13,335 new tests had been performed over the previous 24 hours, meaning the state has now exceeded its 10,000-daily test goal for the past three days.

There were 4,595 COVID-19 patients and those presumed to have the disease hospitalized on Sunday. Of those, 1,267 were in intensive care units and 772 of those ICU patients were on ventilators.