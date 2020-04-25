State surpasses 2,000 new COVID-19 cases for second consecutive day

SPRINGFIELD — The Illinois Department of Public Health on Saturday said 2,119 more residents have confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus and 80 residents died over the past 24 hours.

Those deaths were in Coles, Cook, DuPage, Jersey, Kankakee, Lake, Macon, Madison, McHenry, Monroe, St. Clair, Whiteside, Will and Winnebago counties.

The state now has 41,777 confirmed COVID-19 cases, according to the department, and 1,874 deaths in 96 counties. Saturday was the second consecutive day the state announced more than 2,000 new cases.

Gov. JB Pritzker said the free Call for Calm emotional support program is a resource for those experiencing stress or mental health issues related to the public health crisis.

When an Illinoisan texts TALK, or HABLAR for Spanish-language services, to 552020, they will receive a call from a community mental health counselor within 24 hours. The same number may be used to receive information about unemployment, food, shelter and other resources.

Saturday marks the end of National Volunteer Week. Pritzker said nearly 11,000 volunteers helped almost 2 million people during the COVID-19 pandemic through the state’s Serve Illinois program.

“The people of Illinois have given so many reasons to help and believe in the goodness of this state,” he said. “... Since the early days of this pandemic, we have seen an outpouring of individual Illinoisans reaching out to do what they can for their friends, for their neighbors and even for strangers.”

The governor reminded those who have not yet filled out the U.S. Census to do so in an effort to “make sure everyone gets their fair share of federal funding.”

“It will take you no more than 10 minutes and it will make a difference to the recovery from the damage that’s done to all Illinois residents by the COVID-19 pandemic,” he said.

A census may be completed at 2020census.gov.