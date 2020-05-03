State reports 63 more COVID-19 deaths

The state reported another 2,994 new cases of novel coronavirus Sunday as nearly 20,000 test results were reported in the past 24 hours – the most in a single day by far.

Gov. JB Pritzker also announced 63 more deaths related to the virus during his briefing in Chicago Sunday.

The state has now reported 2,618 deaths and 61,499 confirmed cases of the 319,313 people who have been tested.

Pritzker said there were 4,701 persons hospitalized with the virus as of midnight Saturday, and 1,232 of those patients were in intensive care. Of those, 759 were on ventilators. All of those numbers were within the range that they have been for the past two weeks.

There are confirmed cases of the virus in 97 of Illinois’ 102 counties.

Pritzker also announced a partnership between the Illinois Department and Professional Regulation and some Illinois banks, which will allow non-customers to cash federal stimulus checks without a fee.

“One in five Illinois households are under or unbanked,” Pritzker said. “Many will receive paper stimulus checks.”

Pritzker said partner institutions include Wells Fargo, JP Morgan Chase, US Bank, Fifth Third Bank and First Midwest Bank. Others might join them in the future, he said.

“I want everyone who’s receiving a check to get its full value, so seek out these partner institutions to cash your check because they will not charge you anything,” he said.

He also warned Illinoisans to beware of scams such as phony charities, fraudulent products, bogus door-to-door COVID-19 test offers and others.

“The attorney general will not hesitate to use the authority of his office and partnerships with state, local, and federal law enforcement to hold accountable anyone seeking to profit off of this pandemic,” he said. “To the scam artists, you will be caught, and you will be prosecuted.”