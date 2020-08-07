Rising COVID cases puts Cass County on state’s warning list

Body

Virginia – The Illinois Department of Public Health confirmed five new cases of COVID-19 in Cass County Friday, bringing the overall case count to 232.

The new cases include a female under the age of 10, two males in their 20s, a female in her 40s, and a female in her 50s.

All have been instructed to isolate at home.

The total number recovered in the county is 171, with 11 deaths. One person remains hospitalized.

Cass County is once again in the “orange” warning level. The new cases per 100,000 is 261 (goal under 50), and the test positivity rate is 15.1% (goal under 8%). The state as a whole is at 4.1%.

The continued rise in new cases puts ourselves, families, and neighbors at risk, according to the Cass County Health Department which advises residents to wear a mask, wash hands, and stay home if sick, or someone in the household is sick.