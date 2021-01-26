Nine new COVID cases reported in Cass

Body

Virginia- The Cass County Health Department reported nine new cases of Covid-19 Tuesday. All new cases have been notified and instructed to isolate at home; close contacts have also been notified and instructed to quarantine.

Cass County’s overall Covid-19 case count is now at 1812. The active case count is at 44. The total number recovered is 1737, with 31 deceased. One case is currently hospitalized.

Cass County’s weekly case counts continue to run on a downward trend with 37 new cases reported in the last week.

The health department is continuing to offer COVID-19 vaccinations and to date more than 400 county residents have received the vaccine. The Cass County Health Department is currently vaccinating senior citizens by appointment. Those wishing to obtain a vaccination appointment are encouraged to call 217-452-3057, extension 1343. Anyone who has already called for an appointment does not need to call again. The health department will contact those persons on the list to schedule an appointment time.

In the meantime, the health department continues to encourage people to limit their exposure risk by avoiding unnecessary travel for shopping, encourages those who are going to be out and about to wear face masks, exercise proper social distancing, and wash hands frequently. Anyone who is not feeling well is encouraged to stay at home.