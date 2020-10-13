Nine new COVID cases in Cass

Body

Virginia-The Illinois Department of Public Health has confirmed nine new cases of COVID-19 in Cass County. Eight of these cases were confirmed over the weekend, with an additional positive result received Tuesday. New cases include a female under 10, three females in their teens, two males in their 20s, a female in her 30s, a male in his 30s, and a male in his 50s. All new cases have been notified and instructed to isolate at home; close contacts have also been notified and instructed to quarantine.

Cass County’s overall COVID-19 case count is now at 435. The active case count is at 16, with 67 individuals on quarantine. The total number recovered is 408, with eleven deceased. There is currently one case hospitalized.

The Cass County Health Department reminds residents to remember to wash your hands, stay home if you’re sick, and practice social distancing and mask wearing when you’re out in public.