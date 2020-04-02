LLCC offering free online infection control course for health professionals

SPRINGFIELD – Lincoln Land Community College’s Capital City Training Center is offering a free online training course on infection control in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In partnership with CareerStep, the short course “Certificate of Infection Control and Barrier Protection Proficiency (CICBP)” is available at no charge through April 30. The course takes one to three hours to complete and addresses all major elements of infection prevention.

The course is designed specifically for practicing allied health professionals and provides a simulated practice of documenting patient-doctor communication and clinical events as they unfold.

The course focuses on pragmatic prevention processes in clinical health care environments and includes a special module focused specifically on Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services guidelines for infection prevention as it relates to COVID-19.

More information and a direct link to the course can be accessed at https://partner.careerstep.com/llcc/infection-control-barrier-protection....