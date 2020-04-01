LAND OF LINCOLN LEGAL AID STAFF CONTINUE TO SERVE CLIENTS

Land of Lincoln Legal Aid, a legal aid provider in central and southern Illinois, continues to serve low-income individuals who need civil legal assistance during the coronavirus outbreak. While courthouses have closed, Land of Lincoln attorneys are available to help individuals who may need help.

Types of cases Land of Lincoln may be able to assist with include:

Utility shut offs by utility companies; Lock outs or utility shut offs by landlords; Advice regarding visitation and custody; Assistance with the denial of public benefits applications like SNAP and Medicaid; Wills and Powers of Attorney; Orders of Protection.

Land of Lincoln has closed its offices for all in-person meetings until further notice to ensure that clients and staff stay safe and healthy during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Staff will continue to work remotely to serve clients, but each office is also staffed to respond to clients who call regarding their hearings, appointments, and to accept referrals from community partners.

Land of Lincoln remains open and able to help. Individuals who need assistance can continue to call the Legal Advice & Referral Center at (877) 342-7891 from 9 am to 4 pm Monday – Thursday and 9 am to 1:30 pm on Fridays. Individuals can also apply online at https://lincolnlegal.org/apply.