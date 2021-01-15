Five new COVID cases reported in Cass Friday

Body

Virginia- The Cass County Health Department reported five new cases of Covid-19 Friday. All new cases have been notified and instructed to isolate at home; close contacts have also been notified and instructed to quarantine.

Cass County’s overall Covid-19 case count is now at 1755. The active case count is at 56. The total number recovered is 1669, with 30 deceased. One case remains hospitalized.

Cass County Health Department reminds residents to remain vigilant and reduce Covid-19 spread by maintaining social distance, wearing a mask when in public, washing hands frequently, and staying home if you or someone in your home feels sick.