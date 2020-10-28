Five new COVID cases reported in Cass

Body

Virginia- The Illinois Department of Public Health confirmed five new cases of COVID-19 in Cass County Wednesday. The new positives include a female in her 30s, a male in his 40s, a female in her 50s, and two males in their 50s. All new cases have been notified and instructed to isolate at home; close contacts have also been notified and instructed to quarantine.

Cass County’s overall COVID-19 case count is now at 468. The active case count is at 13, with 109 individuals on quarantine. The total number recovered is 444, with eleven deceased. One case still remains hospitalized.

Cass County Health Department reminds residents to remain vigilant and reduce COVID-19 spread by maintaining social distance, wearing a mask when in public, washing hands frequently, and staying home if you feel sick.