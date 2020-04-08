Extension office staff working remotely

University of Illinois Extension has suspended normal office hours at all its offices in Calhoun, Cass, Greene, Morgan, and Scott counties. While the staff will still be working, they will largely be doing so remotely.

All face-to-face events have been canceled, suspended, or transitioned to online delivery. This will apply to all events through May 31.

Check the event calendar at https://extension.illinois.edu/ccgms/events to learn about the status of any previously scheduled events.