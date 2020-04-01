Designated times set to handle surge in unemployment claims

SPRINGFIELD — The Illinois department tasked with overseeing unemployment benefits is employing an alphabetized schedule to handle “an unprecedented volume” of claims.

Claims now must be filed online and by phone on days and at times set by the Illinois Department of Employment Security based on the first letter of the filer’s last name. Similar systems to manage “increased web traffic” and “high call volumes” were initiated in Colorado and New York as well, according to the department.

Illinoisans whose last names begin with the letters A through M may file online claims on Sundays, Tuesdays and Thursdays from 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m., and speak to someone by phone on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Those whose last names begin with the letters N through Z can file their claims at the department’s website on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. and call on Mondays and Wednesdays, also from 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Anyone unable to register their claims on the designated days can file online on Saturdays or call on Fridays.

“IDES is currently working through an unparalleled number of unemployment benefit claims and questions, both online and through the call center,” according to a news release.

There was an increase in such filings of about 400 percent — 130,000 claims — over the first three weeks of March, as compared to the same time last year.

During the week that ended March 21, employment security personnel received almost 115,000 claims, an increase of 1,400 percent over that same week in 2019.

In addition to the new alphabetized system, the department updated its website to handle the increased traffic, developed a process to track novel coronavirus-related claims, increased personnel working in its call center and extended its call center hours.

The IDES directs those with questions to visit its website, IDES.Illinois.gov.