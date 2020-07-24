COVID count increases by four in Cass County

Body

Virginia – The Illinois Department of Public Health Friday confirmed four new cases of COVID-19 in Cass County. They include a male in his 20s, a female in her 20s, and two males in their 30s. All are isolated in their homes.

Cass County’s overall COVID case count is now at 170. The total number recovered is 135, with 11 deaths. None are currently hospitalized.

This virus continues to spread throughout our communities, according to the Cass County Health Department.

The rise in cases is not connected to one employer or one community.

“We encourage everyone to make choices to best protect yourself and your families by staying home, socially distancing if you must go out, wearing a mask, and frequent hand washing,” the health department said in a news release.