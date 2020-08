Body

Virginia – The Illinois Department of Public Health confirmed six new cases of COVID-19 in Cass County Wednesday. The positive cases include two females in their teens, a male in his 30s, two females in their 40s, and a male in his 60s. They have been notified and instructed to isolate at home.

Cass County’s overall COVID case count is now at 268. The total number recovered is 216 with 11 deaths. One person remains hospitalized.